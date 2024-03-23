Today is Saturday March 23, 2024
Arrest in fatal Longview convenience store shooting

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2024 at 2:18 am
Arrest in fatal Longview convenience store shootingLONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, a man has been arrested following a shooting at a convenience store in Longview that resulted in one death. The Longview Police Department said at approximately 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported shooting at the EZ Mart at 700 Gilmer Rd. Officials said that upon arrival they discovered that an adult male had sustained a gunshot wound with “life-threatening injuries” and was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The police said that the victim later passed away from their injuries.

Detectives reportedly identified Tykiron Mumphrey, 20 of Gladewater, as their suspect and he has been taken into custody and charged with murder. Longview PD is asking that anyone with any additional information about the incident contact them at 903-237-1110 or to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.



News Partner
