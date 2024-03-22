Today is Friday March 22, 2024
One-year-old dies: struck while playing in parking lot

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2024 at 4:38 pm
TEXARKANA — One-year-old dies after being struck while playing in parking lotOur news partners at KETK report that a 1-year-old has reportedly died at a Texarkana apartment after being hit by a vehicle while playing outside in the parking lot. According to a release, police responded to the scene in the 3900 block of West 39th Street, where a 1-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle. The police department said they are conducting an investigation but “it appears that the driver never saw the child.”



