Alamo Drafthouse planning epic 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2024 at 4:26 pm
As that nerd from IT probably has already told you twice, the Star Wars movies are headed back into the theater.

But the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission in San Francisco has announced plans for an "epic" screening of all nine of the so-called "Saga" films, with the Star Wars The Skywalker Saga May the 4th Marathon.

It's not for the casual fan: It's approximately 21 hours of programming that starts on May 3 with 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and wraps up on May 4 — Star Wars Day — with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

To keep moviegoers awake and alive for the event, the movie house is kicking in for free coffee and water. There will also be trivia, exclusive merch and appearances by the Star Wars costuming group The 501st Legion on May 3, as well as a menu of to-be-announced themed food from that galaxy far, far away.

However, Alamo warns: "If you're doing the marathon, you're doing the whole thing. That means if you're late to the beginning or if you leave the theater, we reserve the right to offer your spot to someone else without a refund."

They don't suggest how they'll deal with those who might be inclined to leave the theater before the divisive Sequel Trilogy.

Star Wars is owned by Lucasfilm, a division of ABC News' parent company Disney.

