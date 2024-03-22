Mexico asks court to block Texas migrant law

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2024 at 4:28 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that the Mexican government is urging a federal court to block Texas’ migrant deportation law, arguing it will trample the country’s right to regulate its own borders, terrorize the 2.4 million Mexican nationals living in Texas and threaten crucial cross-border trade. “The unforeseen ramifications of this law would have a substantial impact and hardship on the Mexican community,” the nation wrote in a brief submitted Thursday as a federal appeals court weighs whether to keep the law on hold. The law, known as Senate Bill 4, makes it a crime to enter Texas from Mexico without permission. It empowers any law enforcement officer in Texas to arrest migrants they suspect of violating the law and allows judges to order their removal from the country. Those who do not comply face 20 years in prison. Mexican officials have said the nation will not accept anyone Texas tries to send across the border. And the government argued the law will frustrate international efforts between Mexico and the U.S. to manage migration.

The law is “likely to cause confusion and chaos at the border as people seek to enter Mexico to avoid criminal penalties under SB 4,” said the brief, which was signed by Austin attorney Sinéad O’Carroll. The law briefly took effect on Tuesday but was put on hold while the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals weighs its constitutionality. Civil rights groups and the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the law permanently, arguing the law runs afoul of more than a century of court precedent on immigration powers and would interfere with the federal government’s enforcement efforts. Texas Republicans, who passed the law last fall, say it is necessary to protect the state against a rise of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. and Mexican drug cartels. They say the state has to step in because the federal government is not doing enough to stop border crossings, which have hit new records under the Biden administration. Mexico’s brief said the law “wholly eviscerates” the longstanding principle that immigration should be handled solely by the federal government. It cites a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 2012 that struck down portions of an Arizona law authorizing police to arrest anyone suspected of being in the country illegally.

