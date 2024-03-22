Local musician dies in Fort Worth area crash

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2024 at 8:35 am

TYLER — A Tyler musician has reportedly died in a Bedford crash early Monday morning. According to our news partner KETK and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, at least one person died in the crash on Texas 183. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Heber Hernandez, 24, who died at a Fort Worth hospital. Hernandez was the main vocalist for the band Petroleros Del Bravo, a popular Grupo Norteño band with sax in the Tyler area. “Thank you all for the love, support and prayers we have received in these difficult times. It hurts to know we lost a son, brother and friend. Our Heber Issac Hernandez, the heart of what we present here. Los Petroleros and our brother’s dream will live on just like he always wanted it. With all faith and love to Heber,” the Petroleros Del Bravo said in a statement. A funeral service will be held on Friday in Tyler.

