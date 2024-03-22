Lions release Cameron Sutton amid police search for CB

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2024 at 8:18 am

ByERIC WOODYARD

The Detroit Lions on Thursday released veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton, who is still wanted by police in Florida because of his alleged involvement in a domestic violence case.

Sutton is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, told ESPN on Thursday that authorities have continued to try to contact Sutton’s attorney.

Police have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the arrest warrant was issued. Police had responded to a call early that morning at a house in Lutz, Florida, where Sutton allegedly battered a woman before fleeing the scene.

Another sheriff’s office spokesperson told ESPN there was evidence of wounds on the woman’s body.

Sutton, 29, joined the Lions as an unrestricted free agent last summer after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started all 17 games for the Lions, registering 60 total tackles, 6 passes defended and 1 interception.

