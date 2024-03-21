Today is Thursday March 21, 2024
ktbb logo


Wood County Jail inmate found dead

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 4:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Wood County Jail inmate found deadQUITMAN – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that an inmate had died. According to our news partner KETK, the WCSO said the inmate had been admitted to the jail on Wednesday. On Thursday, jail staff found the inmate unconscious and began resuscitation efforts until emergency services arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The sheriff’s said the inmates identity is being withheld and the cause of death is not known. The Texas Rangers have been contacted and as standard practice will conduct an investigation into the cause of death.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC