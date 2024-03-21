Today is Thursday March 21, 2024
UT Tyler and Kilgore College to continue partnership

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 4:39 pm
UT Tyler and Kilgore College to continue partnershipTYLER – UT Tyler and Kilgore College announced Thursday as they plan to continue their partnership that will allow student co-enrollment. According to our news partner KETK, the partnership would let students take a majority of their classes at KC, but would be eligible to complete three credit hours per semester from an approved list of UTT courses.

“Concurrent enrollment will facilitate a smoother transition for students who plan to transfer from Kilgore College to UT Tyler,” Dr. Tracy Skopek, KC’s vice president of instruction, said. “It will also simplify the transfer process, ensuring students have the necessary prerequisites and credits to seamlessly continue their education at UT Tyler.”

According to a release from the schools, the program will allow students to finish their bachelor’s degree at UTT, while their UTT courses will be applied towards an associate’s degree from KC, enable a student to complete two degrees in four years.



