PC(USA) discourages certain gatherings in Texas

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 4:40 pm

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Presbyterian Outlook reports that Presbyterians in Texas and nationally are seeking ways to respond to Senate Bill 4 (SB4), which would make border crossing from Mexico without required documentation a state crime and not just a federal one. It is the latest legislative effort to criminalize immigration, and members of the denomination wish to respond in ways that align with the values of their faith and the policies of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). The issue of SB4 first came to the attention of many in February when the Office of the General Assembly (OGA) released an update discouraging PC(USA) organizations from holding national meetings in the state of Texas, except for those planned at Presbyterian sites such as schools and conference centers. Acting Stated Clerk Bronwen Boswell clarified that OGA is not advising a boycott but is asking national committees and other groups to “take care when meeting.”

Ministers and advocates in the state of Texas are working to make sense of the SB4 and discerning how to respond. Ezequiel Herrera, for one, is glad the national church is drawing attention to the crisis facing the communities he serves. Herrera works as the Rio Grande Valley evangelist for Mission Presbytery, which includes Central Texas and much of the border region, and he pastors a new worshipping community called New Life Faith Community/Comunidad de Fe Nueva Vida. Texas Impact Executive Director Bee Moorhead said other courses of action include attending “Know Your Rights” trainings, getting to know the immigration court system in your community, and contacting your congresspeople to ask for comprehensive immigration reform. Whatever route you choose, she said, people of faith have a responsibility to identify the levers of power they can press to alleviate the suffering of migrants. “People are not coming [to the border] because they love to travel, they are coming because they could not stay where they were,” Moorhead said. “And when they get here, we should welcome them.”

