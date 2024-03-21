Appeals court raises doubts of legality of new Texas deportation law

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 4:40 pm

HOUSTON – The chief judge on an appeals panel weighing whether to block a Texas’ new migrant deportation law appeared skeptical that it does not run afoul of longstanding precedent leaving immigration enforcement solely to the federal government, according to the Houston Chronicle. Questioning the state’s solicitor general, Priscilla Richman, the chief judge on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, read from a landmark Supreme Court decision from 2012 that held only the federal government has the power to enforce immigration laws. In that case, the high court struck down portions of an Arizona law that authorized police to arrest anyone suspected of being in the country illegally. “Decisions of this nature touch on foreign relations and must be made with one voice,” Richman said, reading from the ruling. “It goes on and on and on,” she continued. “It talks about the discretion — even if they’re here unlawfully, the United States can decide not to remove them.

“It seems to me this statute washes that away,” Richman said of the new state law, known as Senate Bill 4. The exchange came during a last-minute hearing before the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which quickly sprung to action after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to further delay SB4, allowing it to briefly take effect Tuesday afternoon. The law, originally set to take effect March 5, makes it a crime to enter the state from Mexico illegally and allows any law enforcement officer in Texas to arrest migrants they suspect of violating the law. It empowers judges to order the removal of anyone convicted under the law. The Supreme Court said it could not take further action until after the 5th Circuit made the first move. The conservative appeals court then halted the law late Tuesday while it weighed what to do next. A federal judge in Austin last month blocked the law, calling it “patently unconstitutional,” and the appeals court is now deciding what to do with his order. Texas argued Wednesday that it is not trying to seize immigration enforcement powers. Texas Solicitor General Aaron Nielson said the state is seeking to work cooperatively with the federal government to enforce immigration laws Congress has written, and that the state has tried to mirror those laws with SB4. The federal government is suing the state to block the law from taking effect.

