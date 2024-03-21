Abbott says vouchers are still two votes short in Texas House

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 4:40 pm

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott said his private school voucher plan is two votes shy of passing in the Texas House after he successfully ousted reluctant Republicans in the recent primary election. And the Republican governor predicted chances are high he’ll make up the deficit in the upcoming May runoff elections, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “We’re now at 74 votes,” Abbott said to widespread applause at the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s annual conference on Wednesday, held at a conference center on the University of Texas at Austin’s campus. “But 74 does not equal 76.”

“If you look at the way the primary vote turned out, who’s in a runoff and what the percentage looked like, we should be able to win,” he said of the remaining six key GOP races. They include a Central Texas race between Rep. John Kuempel and Alan Schoolcraft, a Northeast Texas race between Rep. Gary VanDeaver and Chris Spencer, and a Houston-area election for the seat left open by Rep. Ed Thompson’s retirement between the Abbott-endorsed Alex Kamkar and Jeffrey Barry, who is preferred by Thompson. Vouchers are a dividing line in all the races, with the incumbents opposed to using public funds to subsidize private schools or homeschools. Abbott tried to hype up the crowd with a football analogy, saying he would rather end the runoffs with a touchdown, rather than settle for a field goal. “What every head coach knows is they don’t want to have to rely on the field goal kicker to win the football game,” he said. “With all due respect. I’m sure there’s some former fellow kickers here today.”

Go Back