The prophecy of George Orwell.

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 3:45 pm

The word “Orwellian” is an adjective that describes a societal condition that English author George Orwell regarded as antithetical to the ideals of a free and open society. His famous 1949 novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, centers on the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation. It was Nineteen Eighty-Four that put the pejorative term “Big Brother” into the cultural lexicon.

American entrepreneur Gordon Bowker, one of the co-founders of Starbucks, perfectly defines Orwellianism:

Orwellianism isn’t just about big government. It’s about authoritarianism coupled with lies.”

Bowker’s definition is aptly applied to the Biden administration. The latest example comes from the Environmental Protection Agency. This week, the EPA released a slew of strict automotive exhaust regulations intended to aggressively push adoption of electric vehicles via the mechanism of regulating internal combustion vehicles out of existence. The stated goal is for EVs to comprise 70 percent of new vehicle sales by 2030 – just six years from now.

This EPA regulatory zeal is driven by a Biden administration fixation on climate, a fixation that borders on being a fetish.

We haven’t the space for a dispositive discussion on the reasons that an ill-considered headlong mass conversion to EVs is a bad idea. The full list is too long.

But the short list includes the fact that EVs are too expensive for most people to buy (particularly in the absence of the individual federal tax credits that have propelled EV sales so far); the fact that the mining of rare earth minerals necessary for making EV batteries does enormous environmental damage; and the fact that the U.S. power grid as it sits doesn’t come close to having the capacity to charge millions of electric vehicles.

Oh, and there’s one more reason. Consumers don’t want them. Just ask Hertz Rent-a Car CEO Stephen Scherr, who this week was pushed out of his job for having bet too heavily on EVs to the tune of billions of dollars in losses.

But it’s not really about EVs anyway.

What it’s really about is who gets to decide how you live your life. Here’s a hint. The Biden administration doesn’t think it’s you. And they won’t stop with cars.

They’re on to cows. Flatulent cows pass gas that the enviros tell us is destroying the climate. Don’t be shocked when the USDA regulates beef into scarcity driven by unaffordability.

If your car is relatively new, it’s already trackable. When you start getting punitively taxed on your excessive mileage, remember that I warned you.

Did you install one of those smart thermostats that you can control with your phone? Great. If you can control it, so can your government-regulated electric utility. Big Brother will decide for you if your house is cool enough.

Your car. Your house. What you eat. What else?

Control over your life by an Orwellian bureaucracy acting beyond the reach of the ballot box is limited only by the imagination. And if nothing else, leftists have vivid imaginations.

George Orwell was more than a novelist. He was a prophet.

Go Back