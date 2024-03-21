SpaceX to launch next Starship from South Texas by early May

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 4:40 pm

WASHINGTON – The San Antonio Express-News reports that SpaceX’s second in command says Starship could fly from South Texas again by early May. During a panel discussion Tuesday at the Satellite 2024 conference in Washington, Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and chief operating officer, said the next launch could be, “hopefully, in about six weeks.” “We’re still going through the data,” she said of last Thursday’s flight, which saw Starship fall just short of its planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean. “It was an incredibly successful flight.” Still, problems crept in after the lower-stage Super Heavy Booster separated from the upper-stage Starship and both eventually were lost. That means Starship won’t be able to fly again until a mishap investigation is done and SpaceX completes any required modifications.

