AAA Texas: Tyler has lowest gas prices in Texas

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 4:39 pm

TYLER – AAA announced on Thursday that Tyler has the cheapest gas on average in Texas. According to our news partner KETK, with prices rising because of spring and summer travel, AAA’s survey showed that the average cost for a gallon of gas in Tyler was $3 per gallon. The average for Texas is $3.18, while the average price for a gallon of gas nationally is $3.53.

