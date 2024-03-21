Several school districts closed for total solar eclipse

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 6:59 am

EAST TEXAS — Five East Texas school districts announced they will cancel classes for the total solar eclipse on April 8, according to our news partner KETK. In early March, Bullard Independent School District shared calendar adjustments and said April 8 was changed to a school holiday. Bullard ISD said the date was originally an employee workday but adjusted it so staff can experience the eclipse with their friends and family.

Canton Independent School District said time was built into their calendar year and it was decided that the eclipse day will be a day off. “We hope our families are able to take advantage of this opportunity and experience this event with their children,” the school district said. Canton ISD said they will provide eclipse glasses for each of their students prior to the event.

On Tuesday, Athens Independent School District announced all of their campuses will be closed on the day of the eclipse due to safety and operational concerns. Athens ISD said the decision was made to ensure the well being of the students and staff, however no make-up day would be required. “All students and staff will receive eclipse glasses on April 4, courtesy of the Rotary Club,” Athens ISD said.

The Rains Independent School District said all classes would be cancelled for the eclipse to prioritize the safety of students, staff, parents and visitors. The school district said through collaboration with city and county officials, they want to address the potential increase in traffic during the eclipse. “We believe this decision underscores the school district’s commitment to the well-being not only of children and staff but also of all community members,” Rains ISD officials said.

The City Sulphur Springs is expecting approximately four minutes and 20 seconds in totality. Sulphur Springs Independent School District named April 8 a school holiday for students and staff. The school district said solar eclipse glasses are available for students to purchase to support the Sulphur Springs ISD science department.

Go Back