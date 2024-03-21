US submits draft UN resolution for “immediate cease-fire tied to the release of hostages,” Blinken says

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2024 at 8:16 am

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for "an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Saudi news outlet Al Hadath on Wednesday.

"Well, in fact, we actually have a resolution that we put forward right now that’s before the United Nations Security Council that does call for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages, and we hope very much that countries will support that," he said in an interview with Al Hadath's Christiane Baissary. "I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal."

