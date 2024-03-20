Jacksonville College to suspend basketball program

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2024 at 6:15 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Texas – NJCAA Region 14 will be a school short in Men’s and Women’s basketball next season, as Jacksonville College (TX) announced that they will be suspending basketball operations at the conclusion of the school year. According to the Antler Sports Network, the school in a release accredited the sudden suspension to “[…]providing the best opportunity for long-term financial stability.” Town halls will be held in Curtis Carrol Gym on Friday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. to provide information and an outlook into the future of Jacksonville College athletics. Both Jacksonville College missed the NCJAA Region 14 tournament this season.

