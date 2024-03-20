Today is Wednesday March 20, 2024
ktbb logo


Jacksonville College to suspend basketball program

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2024 at 6:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jacksonville College (TX) to suspend basketballJACKSONVILLE, Texas – NJCAA Region 14 will be a school short in Men’s and Women’s basketball next season, as Jacksonville College (TX) announced that they will be suspending basketball operations at the conclusion of the school year. According to the Antler Sports Network, the school in a release accredited the sudden suspension to “[…]providing the best opportunity for long-term financial stability.” Town halls will be held in Curtis Carrol Gym on Friday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. to provide information and an outlook into the future of Jacksonville College athletics. Both Jacksonville College missed the NCJAA Region 14 tournament this season.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC