65th azalea trail ribbon cutting Friday

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2024 at 8:50 am

TYLER — The 65th Annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail is set to kick off with a ceremony beginning at 10am, on Friday, March 22nd at the home of Joan Pyron, located at 212 West Dobbs. Shannon Dacus, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair, and Mayor Don Warren will also be present to give opening remarks at the ceremony. The ribbon cutting is free and open to the public. The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will run for three weekends, March 22-April 8.

During the Trail, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to take time to stroll through these picturesque gardens, join in on one of the many community events, and bask in the beauty that is Tyler in the spring.

“This is the time of year where Tyler comes alive with colors,” Susan Travis, Visit Tyler Vice President of Sales, said. “Everyone loves getting out in the spring in Tyler.”

Along with the azaleas and spring flowers, the Trails will include a variety of activities for the whole family including art shows, festivals, Historic home tours, Artisan & Flower Markets and more. “The homeowners along the Trail are what make it a success. They spend hours taking care of their yards and adding new flowers to make sure everything is perfect for the visitors to enjoy,” said Travis.

“And this year the Azalea Trail will culminate with the Total Eclipse on Monday, April 8th. There will be so many fun things to do the final weekend of the Trails, April 5-7. We wanted to make sure that the many visitors expected to be in Tyler that weekend, leading up to the Eclipse, will have a variety of activities to enjoy while they’re here. Many of these events will be Eclipse themed”.

The Azalea Trail stretches 10+ miles and attracts thousands of visitors to Tyler each year.

During the three weekends of the trail, Rose City Ambassadors will be available in the high-traffic areas to greet visitors and answer questions. The ambassador program is a volunteer program aimed at allowing high school students to earn community volunteer hours, which can be counted on their college applications, or for high school requirements. They also help at other times throughout the year when needed.

The program is open to all high school students residing in Smith County who enjoy working with people and are academically eligible.

“We love that the Trails attract out-of-town visitors to Tyler because while they’re here, they not only visit the Azalea Trails, but they spend money in our hotels, restaurants, shops, and more,” Travis said. “Visitors have a large economic impact on the community during this time.”

Get ready for one of the most spectacular spring flower trails in East Texas, March 22-April 8.

