Hwy 59 wreck leaves woman, Tyler man dead

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2024 at 8:21 am

BOWIE COUNTY — A Texarkana woman and Tyler man are dead after a crash Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 59, four miles south of Texarkana. According to our news partner KETK, a preliminary DPS report stated a 2024 Kia Telluride SUV was traveling southbound on the highway around 9:50 when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. The driver of the Kia was identified as Natasha Brewer, 48 of Texarkana. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jason Foster, 56 of Tyler. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

