Browns sign WR Jerry Jeudy to 3-year, $58M extension

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2024 at 7:49 am

ByJAKE TROTTER

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns signed newly acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a three-year extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal is worth $58 million, including $41 million guaranteed at signing, a source told ESPN.

The Browns acquired Jeudy earlier this month in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Cleveland sent 2024 fifth- and sixth-round picks to Denver to complete the deal. The Browns had pursued the 2020 first-round pick out of Alabama for more than a year.

“I want to be somewhere that wants me to be there,” Jeudy told reporters after the trade. “I feel like it’s a fresh start. … it’s just going to make things a lot easier for me and just better.”

Jeudy, who turns 25 next month, had 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns last season. He will give Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson another target, slotting in alongside Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku.

Cooper and wide receiver Elijah Moore, whom the Browns traded for instead of Jeudy last offseason, are set to enter their final season under contract.

Jeudy had his best season in Denver in 2022, setting career highs for touchdowns (six), catches (67) and yards (972).

“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement Tuesday. “He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot.”

