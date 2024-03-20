Road closures due to construction

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2024 at 5:46 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler said drivers can expect detours and delays on Wednesday due to construction on two roads. According to our news partner KETK, the city asks motorists to steer clear of the construction to take place on a portion of West Cumberland Road and Golden Road. Construction crews will be laying asphalt on Golden Road between Troup Highway and Old Troup Highway on Wednesday, officials said.

“Some driveways will be inaccessible during the construction. We ask motorists to use alternate routes or use caution while traveling on this road, as workers will be present,” the city said.

A part of the westbound lane on West Cumberland Road is expected to be closed Wednesday through March 28. The city said detours will be in place and, “the eastbound lane of West Cumberland Road will be two-way traffic.”

