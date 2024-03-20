Today is Wednesday March 20, 2024
ktbb logo


Road closures due to construction

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2024 at 5:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Road closures due to constructionTYLER — The City of Tyler said drivers can expect detours and delays on Wednesday due to construction on two roads. According to our news partner KETK, the city asks motorists to steer clear of the construction to take place on a portion of West Cumberland Road and Golden Road. Construction crews will be laying asphalt on Golden Road between Troup Highway and Old Troup Highway on Wednesday, officials said.

“Some driveways will be inaccessible during the construction. We ask motorists to use alternate routes or use caution while traveling on this road, as workers will be present,” the city said.

A part of the westbound lane on West Cumberland Road is expected to be closed Wednesday through March 28. The city said detours will be in place and, “the eastbound lane of West Cumberland Road will be two-way traffic.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC