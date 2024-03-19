Today is Tuesday March 19, 2024
Boil water notice for portion of Lindale

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2024 at 6:15 pm
LINDALE – The City of Lindale announced Tuesday that a new line being installed has caused a boil water notice to be issued. According to our news partner KETK, the notice is for all residents on Allison Lane. City officials said that contractors are working hard to install the line as fast as possible.

During a boil water notice residents are urged to reduce water usage to a minimum, and to bring any water to a rolling boil for two minutes before usage. However, those affected may use bottled water instead of boiling water.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect there will be a notification to customers telling them that water consumption is safe.



