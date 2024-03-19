Athens man sentenced to 30 years for shooting at girlfriend

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2024 at 4:29 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – An Athens man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to our news partner KETK, Henderson County District Attorney, Jenny Palmer said in a release that Eron Demond Anderson, 43, was found guilty by a jury for shooting at his girlfriend. Officials responded to a shooting on June 10, 2023 where the victim said her boyfriend “grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground” and shot at her vehicle several times. Anderson reportedly sent the victim messages that said “I really hope you die if I don’t kill you first.” Anderson was arrested and booked the same day, and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. “We want to commend the victim for coming forward and reporting the abuse and violence she suffered at the hands of Eron Anderson,” Palmer said. “This verdict sends a strong message that domestic violence will not be tolerated in our community.”

