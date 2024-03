Jonathan Majors sued by ex-girlfriend he was convicted of assaulting

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2024 at 1:17 pm

John Nacion/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Grace Jabbari, the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors, whom he was convicted of assaulting in a trial last year, has sued the actor for defamation and other alleged injuries, according to the civil complaint.

ABC News' Rachel Wenzlaff contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back