Mega Millions jackpot rises to $875 million

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2024 at 10:35 am
(NEW YORK) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $875 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

The jackpot prize has a cash value of $413.5 million, which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment, or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The total of $875 million is the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history. The drawing is at 11 p.m. ET.

The numbers Saturday night were 13, 25, 50, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 6. While there was no big winner, one person in New York won $1 million for matching the five white balls.

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mega-millions-jackpot-rises-875-million/story….

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
