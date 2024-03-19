Thousands set to travel to East Texas for total solar eclipse

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2024 at 8:34 am

EAST TEXAS — Thousands of people will travel to East Texas for the total solar eclipse on April 8 as some parts will be in totality. According to our news partner KETK, officials expect the City of Tyler to triple in size with thousands of people using major roads to come into East Texas.

“Just keep in mind that we’re expecting traffic to increase. Obviously, this is going to be one of the hot spots to be in, so just keep that in mind plan for more time to travel where you’re going,” Jeff Williford, with the Texas Department of Transportation, said.

The Hopkins County Fire Marshall, Andy Endsley, said the City of Sulphur Springs is expecting to see 50,000 visitors. “We are the eighth best viewing place to see this because our totality is four minutes and just roughly 21 seconds,” Endsley said.

TxDOT said they are expecting the population of rural areas in the eclipse’s path to grow more than 200% that weekend.

Endsley said he believes most traffic in his area will be on Interstate 30. “Our main hope is that they just don’t stop on I-30 and try to pull over and watch this event,” Endsley said. “We have places open for you to pull off the side of the road and park safely.”

Interstate 20 into Tyler is also expected to be busier than normal.

Jeff Williford with TxDOT said they want visitors to enjoy the eclipse, but to do it safely.

“We encourage people to keep moving, please don’t park on the shoulder. I know again, that seems like a good idea, but parking on the shoulder can be just as dangerous, especially if the traffic keeps moving,” Williford said.

TxDOT said there will be designated rest stops available on the side of the road to discourage drivers from pulling over on the shoulder, median or tall grass. Williford said they will have TxDOT workers stationed to be ready to help with traffic flow and assist stranded motorists.

