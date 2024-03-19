Faculty member to be finalist for UT Tyler presidency

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2024 at 6:45 am

TYLER — The University of Texas Board of Regents announced on Monday that Julie Philley, a UT Tyler faculty, is a finalist to be considered for the position of UT Tyler’s president, according to our news partner KETK. According to a release, following a special called meeting of the UT board of regents, they unanimously voted for Philley to be a finalist in their search for a president following current president Kirk Calhoun’s retirement in May. Philley is currently the executive vice president for health affairs and the vice provost at UT Tyler.

“Julie Philley is a native East Texan who continues to excel as an administrator, practicing physician and researcher since her arrival to campus in 2012. Dr. Philley is deeply engaged with and highly regarded in the Tyler and East Texas medical, education, and civic communities for making transformative advancements at UTT, and I believe her trusted leadership would allow UTT to accelerate its work seamlessly. The regents and I will look forward to hearing the committee’s evaluation of Dr. Philley’s candidacy,” Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT board of regents, said.

According to the statement, Philley is a physician board certified in pulmonary and critical care medicine and played a major role in the launch of the UT Tyler School of Medicine. Philley is reportedly a native of Overton, and returned to East Texas in 2012 as an assistant professor at UT Health Tyler.

“I am honored to be considered by the regents for this incredible opportunity, and I am committed to serving UT Tyler in any way possible to advance its important work,” Philley said.

