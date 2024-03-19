Two arrested for stolen gun, marijuana

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2024 at 6:36 am

NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said that two men were arrested on Thursday for possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm. Our news partner KETK is reporting that deputies were sent to reports of shots fired at a vehicle near a residence in the 300 block of County Road 6103 at around 4:16 p.m. on Thursday. No one was reportedly hurt from the shooting but the vehicle was damaged and deputies determined that Evaristo Sanchez Jr., 24, and Jose Gerardo Sanchez, 25, were persons of interest.

The two were reportedly found by deputies at a home in 800 block of third street in Nacogdoches. They were detained by deputies and the home was searched after a search warrant was secured. Officials said the deputies found two handguns, a rifle, paraphernalia and more than 8 ounces of marijuana. A sheriff’s office press release claimed that one of the guns was reported stolen in Lufkin.

Evaristo Sanchez Jr. was charged with theft of a firearm and an outstanding warrant. Jose Sanchez was charged with theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are possible.

