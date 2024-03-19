Mother, daughter died in weekend house fire

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2024 at 6:16 am

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Sunday night fire that resulted in the deaths of a mother and daughter in Lindale. Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the call came in at 10:18 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2024, that a brick home on north College Street was on fire. The Lindale Fire Department responded and requested that the Smith County Fire Marshal assist in the investigation. Hogue identified the women who died as Ruby Martinez, who would have turned 84 on March 20, and her daughter, Gloria Clark, 67. Autopsies have been ordered on both women.

Two engines and a battalion chief from Emergency Services District 2 also responded to help put out the fire, which resulted in a total loss of the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.

