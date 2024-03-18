Former Bishop Gorman football coach resigns from Texas Wesleyan

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2024 at 6:09 pm

FT. WORTH, Texas – From the sideline of McCallum Stadium at Bishop Gorman in Tyler to the new frontier of Texas Wesleyan football’s revival at Farrington Field in Ft. Worth, head coach Joe Prud’homme has brought success to every program he’s coached. However, that same football revival will now continue under a new coach, as Prud’homme announced his resignation on Monday.

According to a release from the University obtained by the Antler Sports Network, Paul Duckworth, Texas Wesleyan defensive coordinator, will serve as the interim coach. Last season, the Rams season ended heartbreakingly, with a loss to Louisiana Christian which was broadcasted on ASN2 for the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) title. The loss clinched back-to-back SAC Co-Championships for the Rams.

Texas Wesleyan Athletic Director Ricky Dotson had positive words regarding Prud’homme’s resignation. “We are certainly sad to see Joe go. He built a football program at Texas Wesleyan from the ground up. […] he built a culture that will benefit his athletes throughout the remainder of their lives,” Dotson said.

The University stated that Prud’homme will assist the University with the transition until a search for a new coach begins.

