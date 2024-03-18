Trump, some co-defendants in Fulton County begin appeals process of disqualification ruling

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2024 at 4:00 pm

Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump and some of his co-defendants in the Fulton County election interference case on Monday kicked off the process to appeal the judge's disqualification ruling that ultimately kept District Attorney Fani Willis on the case, asking the court in a new motion to grant a certificate of immediate review.

