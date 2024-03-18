Man sentenced 50 years for Longview murder

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2024 at 6:00 pm

LONGVIEW – A 50 year prison sentence was given to a man after a guilty plea in the 2022 murder of a Longview teenager. According to our news partner KETK, 30-year-old Laderrion Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and murder. Johnson was arrested in November 2022 due to multiple incidents at the Preserve Apartments. At this time, Johnson shot and killed 14-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson. After a standoff with Longview Police, Johnson surrendered, was indicted, before eventually pleading guilty.

