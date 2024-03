Pedestrian dies after accident near downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2024 at 2:58 pm

TYLER – An accident involving a car and a pedestrian Monday morning has killed one person. According to our news partner KETK, the accident happened in the 1800 block of W. Front Street. Tyler Police said the pedestrian involved was taken to local hospital, where he later died. Authorities are withholding his identity until family is notified

Go Back