Lucasfilm reveals Star Wars series ‘The Acolyte’ premiering June 4; trailer drops Tuesday

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2024 at 12:59 pm
Lucasfilm

On Monday, Lucasfilm revealed that its anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte will debut June 4 on Disney+.

A trailer will drop Tuesday, the company also noted.

A poster marking the release date shows a lightsaber hilt, but with a streak of blood emerging where its glowing blade should be, teasing the darker nature of the show, which stars The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss, Logan's Dafne Keen and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Amandla Stenberg.

A legend on the poster reads, "In an age of light, a darkness rises," hinting the series takes place during the galaxy far, far away's relatively peaceful time known as the High Republic era.

The show centers on the "investigation into a shocking crime spree that pits a respected Jedi Master (Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg)."

"As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems," Lucasfilm teases of the show from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



