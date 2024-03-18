Auto/pedestrian accident slows traffic

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2024 at 9:01 am

TYLER — Tyler Police are working an auto/pedestrian crash in the 1800 blk of W. Front Street. All eastbound traffic is closed from Lyons Ave to Peach Ave. Police and emergency personnel are in the roadway and ask that drivers avoid this area if possible. The pedestrian was transported to UT Main with life threatening injuries. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The accident did not occur at a crosswalk or intersection. This case remains under investigation.

