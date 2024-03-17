Chapel Hill ISD hosting job fair

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2024 at 9:11 am

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill Independent School District in Smith County said that they’re holding a job fair for anyone interested in working with them on Tuesday according to our news partner KETK. “We are seeking individuals who are deeply passionate about student success and are dedicated to fostering a positive community impact. Our aim is to attract top talent to our district and provide them with the necessary support for success in their roles,” said Deidra Sutton, Chapel Hill ISD’s director of human resources. The job fair will be held on Tuesday, March 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Chapel Hill High School Varsity Gym. Several Chapel Hill ISD staff will be at the event to discuss what working in the district is like from day to day and to conduct on-site interviews. Along with staff there will be several students from the Academies of Chapel Hill, including aspiring engineers and entrepreneurs.

