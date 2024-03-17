3 arrested after gunshots reported in Palestine

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2024 at 7:40 am

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department said that a third person was arrested on Saturday after officers responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday night near Spring Street and West Oak Street. According to our news Partner KETK, Detective J. Waldon and Officer L. Medina spoke with a witness who said he heard around eight or nine shots from two guns coming from a residence on West Debard Street. Waldon and Medina arrived at the residence and reportedly found several people “who appeared to be intoxicated” with two vehicles playing loud music. They spoke with a man near one of the vehicles who was allegedly to identify himself and asked the officers to leave. Officers said they decided to arrest him when he continued to not identify himself.

The man reportedly resisted arrest and began “using force” against Medina. The man’s spouse then reportedly got between Medina and her husband to prevent his arrest.

Francisco Sias, 28, was placed under arrest after Medina was able to get him in cuffs on the ground. Sias was reportedly carrying a loaded .22 revolver that had four rounds fired from it and one round remaining. Palestine PD said that several shell casings and a .22 rifle were found inside the vehicle.

According to a press release, the vehicle near Sias also had several small children in and around it, including two on the top of the vehicle.

“Due to Sias M’s level of intoxication, the evidence that he recently fired rounds in close proximity to the children, and because he was belligerent and initiated a physical confrontation with police while armed, he created a situation where numerous small children younger than 15 years of age were placed in substantial risk of imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment, and he was therefore charged with felony child endangerment in addition to resisting arrest, fail to identify and loud music.”

Palestine PD

Sias’ spouse, Maribel Estrada Valenzuela, was arrested the next day for interference with public duties as officers were also conducting a search warrant at the home.

Orlando Estrada, 33, reportedly threatened the officers and said he had weapons in the house but would retreat when confronted by officers. Later on Saturday, Estrada was arrested for the charge of obstruction or retaliation.

Go Back