One dead in 2-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 59

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2024 at 7:39 am
One dead in 2-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 59PANOLA COUNTY – Our news partner KETK is reporting that one person has died after a two-vehicle rollover crash happened on US Highway 59 South in Panola County on Friday. Details about the rollover crash are limited but the sheriff’s office said that the highway had to be shutdown for a medical helicopter to land. According to the sheriff’s office, one person received fatal injuries in the crash and the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace has been contacted for an inquest. Troopers, sheriff’s office deputies, the Precinct 2 constable, Gary Volunteer Fire Department and UT Health EMS all responded to the crash.



