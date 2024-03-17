Today is Sunday March 17, 2024
Lakers’ Anthony Davis forced out vs. Warriors with eye injury

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2024 at 7:09 am
ByDAVE MCMENAMIN

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors after the first quarter Saturday night with a left eye contusion, the team announced.

Davis was hurt after he was inadvertently hit in the face by Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis while scoring on a layup. He continued to play the next few minutes but eventually left the game and did not return.

Davis’ vision was impaired and his eye swelled shut after the contact, a source familiar with the injury told ESPN. He will be monitored overnight and Sunday to determine his availability Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

L.A. outscored Golden State by six in the 12 minutes Davis played, with the Lakers’ All-Star big man posting 8 points on 3-for-6 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.

Backup big man Jaxson Hayes replaced Davis and finished with seven points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes.

The Warriors (35-31) won 128-121 to inch ahead of the Lakers (36-32) by a percentage point — .530 to .529 — for ninth in the Western Conference standings.



