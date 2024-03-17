NC State win ACC Tournament with upset of UNC

WASHINGTON — With their pair of DJs spinning a winning tune, the NC State Wolfpack are going dancing in the NCAA tournament after capping a historic run by knocking off fourth-ranked North Carolina.

DJ Horne scored 29 points, DJ Burns Jr. had 20, including the first 3-pointer of his college career, and NC State won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament final, beating the Tar Heels 84-76 on Saturday night.

The Wolfpack became just the second team to win any conference tournament as a double-digit seed, 10th out of 15 teams, and the first to win the ACC’s with five victories in as many days.

“Winning five games in five nights is a miracle,” emotional NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “We’ve got to get some rest because, guess what, we’re going to the NCAA tournament.”

Horne starred while playing 32 minutes through foul trouble, going shot for shot with UNC’s unanimous ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis, who was spectacular with 30 points.

As Horne encouraged cheers from the crowd, fans in red chanted, “DJ Horne! DJ Horne!” when he fouled out with 1:11 left.

“I can’t even put it into words right now,” Horne said. “Just a week ago, it was looking like our season was about to be over, and here we are now, man, on top of the world.”

Fans then chanted Burns’ name when he was named tournament MVP.

“We knew we were capable of it,” Burns said. “It just doesn’t feel real. It may eventually.”

After Keatts said repeatedly his team was one of many needing to win the conference tournament to make the NCAAs, his Wolfpack (22-14) won the ACC tournament for the first time since 1987 under Jim Valvano, when it was played outside Washington in Landover, Maryland.

That one came in a similar fashion: against the top-seeded and regular-season champion Tar Heels, who had beaten the Wolfpack twice that season, just like this year.

The Wolfpack snatched an automatic NCAA bid, bursting someone’s bubble and giving the ACC at least a fourth team in the NCAA tournament along with locks UNC, Duke and Clemson. Virginia, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest are among the teams that will be sweating out Selection Sunday.

“Like I said from the jump, man, why not us?” Horne said.

UNC (27-7) likely shored up a top seed for March Madness by reaching the final by routing Florida State in the quarterfinals, then getting a starring performance from Davis to beat Pitt in the semifinals. Davis, Armando Bacot and their teammates won the ACC regular-season title but went cold late Saturday, missing 12 consecutive shots down the stretch.

“We didn’t play our best basketball,” Davis said. “Coach [Hubert] Davis always talks about response and how we’re going to respond when we get knocked down, so going into the March Madness, we’re going to have to prepare, come together as a group and fix the mistakes that we made tonight.”

The fatigue of playing a fifth game in as many days, including overtime in the semifinals against Virginia, was noticeable at times. But NC State muscled through it, with plenty of bulk inside from Burns, a 6-foot-9, 260-pound fifth-year senior.

In addition to backing down Bacot for several baskets and tying his career high with seven assists, Burns hit a 3 with the shot clock running out in the first half for his first make from beyond the arc in his 160th college game. He shimmied back down the court, flexed toward the crowd in the final minutes and his next action will be in the NCAA tournament.

