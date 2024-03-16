Today is Saturday March 16, 2024
US to investigate Texas fatal crash that may have involved partially automated driving system

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2024 at 2:05 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, that involved a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system. The agency says in a statement Friday that a team of investigators will travel to Texas and work with local police on the probe into the Feb. 24 crash on Interstate 10. The NTSB says preliminary information shows that a Mustang Mach-E equipped with the automated system hit the rear of a Honda CR-V that was stopped on the freeway. The CR-V driver was killed. The agency says it’s investigating due to its continued interest in advanced driver assistance systems.



