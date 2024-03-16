Today is Saturday March 16, 2024
How Texas’ plans to arrest migrants would work if allowed to take effect

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2024 at 11:13 am
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ plan to arrest migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally is on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a challenge to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest move over immigration. The nation’s highest court has put a pause on law through Monday at 5 p.m. Eastern over a lawsuit led by the Justice Department. The department argues that Texas is overstepping the federal government’s immigration by attempting to arrest migrants and empower state judges to order them to leave the U.S. A federal judge in Texas blocked the law last month in a sweeping rejection of the measure.



