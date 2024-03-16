Jets agree to terms with former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, AP source says

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2024 at 4:47 am

The New York Jets agreed to terms on a contract with former Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The move Friday night completes an overhaul of New York’s offensive line, the focus of the offseason for the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move. NFL Network first reported the deal and ESPN reported it will be a one-year contract that could be worth up to $20 million, including incentives.

The Jets also re-signed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas earlier Friday, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.

The 33-year-old Smith, a two-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, solidifies an O-line that struggled with production and consistency last season. Smith will be tasked with protecting the blind side of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and will team with returning center Joe Tippmann and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, recently signed left guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses, who was acquired this week from Baltimore.

Smith started 13 games last season and returned to his dominant form after being limited to just 17 games over the previous three seasons because of injuries.

He played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys after being the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft out of USC.

Thomas has played the last two seasons in New York, where he has become an important part of the Jets’ defensive line rotation while also establishing himself as an on-field and locker room leader.

The person spoke to the AP on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move. SNY first reported Thomas agreed to a deal to return to New York.

The 28-year-old Thomas had a career-high five sacks last season while playing in every game, including three starts.

Thomas will again be part of a Jets D-line that is considered one of the team’s strengths, led by Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald and recently signed Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu.

Thomas was the third overall pick by San Francisco in the 2017 NFL draft and played his first four seasons with the 49ers, where current Jets coach Robert Saleh was his defensive coordinator. Thomas played the 2021 season with the Raiders before signing with the Jets the following offseason and re-signing last year.

He has 15 career sacks with 45 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a recovery in 99 NFL games.

Thomas, the Jets’ nominee last season for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, is also very involved in the community. His nonprofit The Defensive Line, created after his sister Ella’s death by suicide in 2018, is focused on raising awareness of youth suicide and education about mental health.

—- AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Go Back