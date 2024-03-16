Today is Saturday March 16, 2024
Texas Southern beats Alabama A&M 72-65 to advance to SWAC semifinals

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2024 at 4:41 am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jonathan Cisse led Texas Southern with 18 points and Deon Stroud sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left as the Tigers knocked off Alabama A&M 72-65 on Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

Texas Southern advances to Saturdays semifinals to face top-seeded Grambling, which knocked Bethune-Cookman 65-53.

Cisse shot 6 for 17 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (16-15). Stroud added 17 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. PJ Henry went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (11-22) were led in scoring by Lorenzo Downey, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Jayland Randall added 11 points for Alabama A&M. Chad Moodie had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

A 12-2 run in the first half gave Texas Southern a 10-point lead. The teams entered the break with Texas Southern ahead 33-31, while Cisse led their club in scoring with nine points. Stroud’s 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining in the second half gave Texas Southern the lead for good at 68-65.



