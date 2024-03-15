Tyler man sentenced 32 years for murder

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2024 at 4:56 pm

TYLER — A man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2022 shoot out in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, 60-year-old Fredrick Leon Harvey of Tyler pleaded guilty Friday of murdering 57-year-old Horatio Williams, also of Tyler. Authorities say on Aug. 8, 2022, Tyler PD was called to the scene of a shooting mid-afternoon. When they arrived, they found Williams with a gunshot wound. He died of those injuries later at a local hospital.

A witness told police, leading to the shooting, the two men were inside a pool hall and “everyone was giving everyone a hard time and joking with each other.” The report continues saying the two men started to argue outside. Williams pulled a shotgun from his van, displayed the gun and then put it back in the van. Around 30 minutes later, Harvey allegedly came back with a handgun in each hand. The witness said, Williams retrieved his shotgun and both men began exchanging shots.

Frederick Harvey was arrested that same day and was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and murder.

Go Back