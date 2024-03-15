Israeli forces deny opening fire at Gaza aid drop-off site

(GAZA) -- The Israel Defense Forces denied accusations that its troops opened fire on a group of Gazan civilians who were waiting for aid Thursday.

At least 20 people were killed and 155 were injured in a shooting at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, which is used by aid groups to distribute goods, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

The IDF said its preliminary investigation shows that an hour before a convoy of 31 humanitarian aid trucks arrived at the roundabout, "armed Palestinians" opened fire on the civilians.

"As aid trucks were entering, the Palestinian gunmen continued to shoot as the crowd of Gazans began looting the trucks. Additionally, a number of Gazan civilians were run over by the trucks," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF said its current review of the incident shows no evidence of its members opening fire on the civilians. Additionally, the IDF said their investigation shows there was "no tank fire [or] air-strike," on the site.

The investigation is ongoing, the IDF says.

The IDF claimed Hamas has been blaming Israel for the violence that has taken place at aid drop off spots in Gaza over the last couple of weeks, including when more than 100 were killed last month waiting for aid in Gaza City.

More aid to Gaza has been arriving in the territory from various nations and groups in recent days.

Roughly 200 tons of food and water provided by the World Central Kitchen (WCK) arrived in Gaza Friday from a rescue vessel, according to the NGO.

"The shipment contains enough food for almost half a million meals," WCK said in a statement.

Another boat with 300 tons of food is being prepared for delivery, according to the NGO.

Hamas fighters carried out a terrorist attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people and taking 253 others hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 72,000 others have been injured in fighting in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.



