Suspect sought after New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot on highway: Authorities

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2024 at 12:07 pm
ABC News

(NEW MEXICO) -- A New Mexico State Police officer was shot and killed on a highway, authorities said Friday.

A suspect in the shooting remains at-large, according to New Mexico State Police.

The shooting occurred on Interstate 40 near mile marker 32, in eastern New Mexico, according to state police.

"Scene is still active. Details are limited," New Mexico State Police said on social media. "Anyone with information is asked to call State Police."

State police released a photo of the suspect in the shooting and said he was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and jacket.

The name of the officer killed has not been released.

