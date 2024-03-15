Northern Mariana Islands 2024 Republican caucus results

(WASHINGTON) -- Voting for the Republican presidential caucuses in the Northern Mariana Islands is on Friday, three days after former President Donald Trump became the party's presumptive 2024 nominee.



Democrats on the islands voted on Tuesday. President Joe Biden, who is set for a November rematch with Trump, won.

The Northern Marianas are a U.S. territory and not a state -- so the islands do not cast electoral votes for president of the United States. However, they do hold primary caucuses.

The Northern Mariana Islands awards 11 delegates in the Democrats' national convention in August and 9 delegates in the Republican Convention.

