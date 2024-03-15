Today is Friday March 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Northern Mariana Islands 2024 Republican caucus results

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2024 at 10:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images - STOCK

(WASHINGTON) -- Voting for the Republican presidential caucuses in the Northern Mariana Islands is on Friday, three days after former President Donald Trump became the party's presumptive 2024 nominee.


Democrats on the islands voted on Tuesday. President Joe Biden, who is set for a November rematch with Trump, won.

Teritory's significance
The Northern Marianas are a U.S. territory and not a state -- so the islands do not cast electoral votes for president of the United States. However, they do hold primary caucuses.

The Northern Mariana Islands awards 11 delegates in the Democrats' national convention in August and 9 delegates in the Republican Convention.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC