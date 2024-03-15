Today is Friday March 15, 2024
Sheriff’s department cracks down on child sex offenders

Sheriff’s department cracks down on child sex offendersVAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a series of compliance checks on 152 registered sex offenders. Sheriff Joe Carter says they were assisted by Homeland Security, Texas Highway Patrol and others. Numerous arrests were made, including 3 for alleged possession of child sex-abuse material, 6 on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, 2 on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child and 3 on charges of indecency with a child. Three sex offenders were arrested for being non-compliant with registration and identification regulations.



