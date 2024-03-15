NFL reviews Falcons, Eagles for possible tampering violations

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2024 at 5:14 am

ByABC News

The NFL is reviewing whether the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles violated tampering policies during the legal tampering window, a league spokesperson said Thursday.

The Falcons agreed to a contract with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly after teams were permitted to start negotiating with unrestricted free agents Monday.

The Eagles also quickly struck a deal with two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley soon after the negotiation period opened at noon ET.

Penn State football coach James Franklin told a reporter that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to Barkley and pitched him on the connection between the Eagles and Nittany Lions fan bases.

Barkley, at his introductory news conference with the Eagles on Thursday, said Franklin “misinterpreted” the situation.

“The truth was the sales pitch of how many Penn State fans are Philadelphia Eagles fans, that was through my agent,” he said. “My agent told me that.”

Teams are permitted to talk directly with agents during the 52-hour negotiating window but can’t speak to a player unless he has no agent and represents himself.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the Falcons said “due to the NFL’s review, we are unable to provide information or have additional comment.” The Eagles have denied the claims.

In Atlanta’s case, Cousins said Wednesday: “There’s great people here. And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. … Calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR I’m thinking, ‘We got good people here.’ And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

Cousins wasn’t permitted to speak to anyone with the Falcons before 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back